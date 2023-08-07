Kevin Owens Discusses Steve Austin's WWE WrestleMania 38 Comeback

WWE WrestleMania 38 was a big one for Kevin Owens. Owens was given the opportunity to main event, and on top of that, the match was "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's first in almost 20 years. Recently speaking to The Toronto Sun, Owens discussed how the opportunity came out of nowhere for him.

"'Stone Cold' coming back after 19 years, nobody would have called that," Owens said. "I feel like there is a threshold or something like that where once somebody's been retired for long enough, you think, 'OK, they're really never coming back.' I think 19 years is well past that point." However, Austin decided to return to wrestling, and it was Owens who was chosen to be his opponent for WrestleMania 38.

"He did it and he killed it and I was, somehow, some way, lucky enough to be the one he did it with," Owens continued. "I don't know what I did to get there and I don't know what I did to deserve that, but I'm very happy it was me and I'm just so grateful I got to do that with my family in the crowd and I got to share that with them and everybody in that stadium."

According to Owens, a big part of why that night was so special is because Austin was his favorite wrestler growing up. For Owens, the only other moment that could possibly compare to facing 'Stone Cold' was winning the tag titles alongside Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

WrestleMania 38's main event saw Owens and Austin battle it out for about 14 minutes in a No Holds Barred match. Austin was eventually able to land a Stunner, picking up the victory that night in front of an ecstatic Texas crowd.