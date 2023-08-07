WWE HOFer Ted DiBiase On Circumstances Of WWE Departure, Joining WCW

Ted DiBiase is one of a number of wrestlers who made the move from WWE to WCW, or vice versa, in the 1990s. DiBiase jumped ship in the summer of 1996, which was undeniably a key time in the world of professional wrestling. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was starting to pick up steam in the then-WWF, while the New World Order was kicking off in WCW, leading to the "Monday Night Wars," one of the hottest periods in wrestling history. Speaking on his podcast, "Everybody's Got A Pod," DiBiase discussed the process of switching teams at that point in time.

Prior to his WWE departure, DiBiase had begun doing commentary for the company, with DiBiase saying that owner Vince McMahon had liked his work after the two called Survivor Series together in 1995. As a commentator, DiBiase had to report to Stamford, Connecticut for just a couple of days each week to record voice-over commentary, making it a nice gig for the retired wrestler. However, McMahon eventually made the decision to move DiBiase on the road.

"The road was danger," DiBiase said. "All my demons were on the road, so I didn't want to go back there, and nor did my wife want me to go back there." According to DiBiase, McMahon assigned DiBiase to work with Sid Vicious, which he claims was essentially "a babysitting job."