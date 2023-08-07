Baron Corbin Shot A Video At WWE SummerSlam 2023 With Unlikely Rival

Baron Corbin is a man of contradictions, a man of many moods. The multitudinous WWE free agent is not only a professional wrestler but also an avid golfer and meat aficionado. Sharing his journey with flame-grilled steak, Corbin ended up catching the ire of Chef Reactions, a popular TikTok creator that rates people's cooking videos on social media.

Chef Reactions attended SummerSlam on Saturday, and could even be seen helping Jey Uso balance on the guardrail during the main event. Knowing Corbin had been appearing on "WWE NXT" lately, the content creator believed he was safe from Corbin and sat down to record a video, addressing his beef with the former WWE United States Champion.

As the TikToker was saying there is no animosity between him and Corbin, the WWE Superstar sat down next to him, preceding to menace Chef Reactions with a pat on the back. He then attacked the creator as the video cut to black, seemingly getting revenge for Chef Reaction's comment about Corbin's cooking being "better than his wrestling or his football career."

Corbin has not only been sharpening his cooking skills. The former "Lone Wolf" has been picking the brain of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, recently saying the former WWE Champion has helped guide him on "NXT" while still letting Corbin take the lead and use his time as a free agent as a creative outlet to further develop his character. Corbin recently wrestled Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson to a double count-out in Steveson's divisive debut match at NXT Great American Bash.