Baron Corbin Roasted By TikToker Chef Reactions: 'Cooks Better Than He Wrestles'

It's not often fans see WWE superstar Baron Corbin picking up a win. In fact, he lost his most recent singles match to "WWE SmackDown" newcomer Cameron Grimes in just seven seconds. Naturally, the jokes at his expense have not slowed down in the aftermath. Now, even the Chef Reactions TikTok channel is getting in on the fun. In a recent clip, he introduced Corbin by stating "WWE superstar, and I use the term very loosely" while captioning the clip "cooks better than he wrestles but that ain't saying much tbh."

The barbs didn't stop there, however, with the chef poking fun at Corbin's 'Happy' gimmick as well as the superstar's win-loss record while watching him cook filets. When the cooking was all done, though, that's when the chef fired his final shot. "They look decent enough I guess," he added. "I mean, his cooking's better than his wrestling or his football career — couldn't get drafted to the NFL, Raw, or SmackDown so, that's 0-for-3." Ultimately, he gave him an 8-out-of-10 for the idea.

While Corbin is indeed a free agent following the recent draft, the former United States Champion used that to his advantage this past Tuesday, attacking "WWE NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes during his shocking return to the developmental brand. In doing so, he even managed to remind fans of his previous "Lone Wolf" gimmick which more or less kickstarted his "NXT" career back in 2014. Corbin wasted little time in planting Hayes with the End of Days before standing above him with the "NXT" Championship in hand, leaving many — including fellow superstar R-Truth — questioning why.