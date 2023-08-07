Bully Ray & Mark Henry Critique Tribal Combat From WWE SummerSlam 2023

Two days have passed since WWE SummerSlam, but many still have thoughts on WWE's "biggest party of the summer," especially the main event between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The Tribal Combat match, which saw Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and the title of Tribal Chief, has been discussed plenty, from it's length to its ending, which involved Jey being betrayed by his brother, Jimmy.

It was only natural,then, that the "Busted Open Radio" crew would weigh in on the situation. On the latest episode Monday, Bully Ray and Mark Henry had some criticism for the main event. Henry, for one, was struggling to comprehend how the rules of the match didn't seem to line up with what occurred onscreen.

"The thing that threw me off was not that I didn't think he was going to win, even though I knew he wasn't going to win," Henry said. "But the rules were not described to me enough that I was able to understand why Solo was able to do anything. I thought it was about honor. I thought it was about not being involved, that you forfeited the chance to be the Tribal Chief by interference, or anything like that. I also didn't get enough understanding of why Jimmy would help. Why?"