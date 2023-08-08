Kurt Angle Wanted To Be Part Of This Faction From WWE-WCW Monday Night Wars Era

There's no denying that Kurt Angle is one of the best, if not the best ever, to set foot in the ring. Despite a prolific career as a singles wrestler, Angle also led a number of factions and teams during his wrestling career, including Team Angle and the Main Event Mafia. But on "The Kurt Angle Show," the Olympic gold medalist revealed whether he ever wanted to join WCW's New World Order or WWE's D-Generation X.

"You know what, [DX and the NWO] are the biggest and best factions I've ever seen," he said. "When I started watching wrestling in 1998, they were big. NWO was big in WCW. DX was huge in WWE. And I wanted to be a member of DX."

When Angle arrived in WWE at the 1999 Survivor Series, D-Generation X had only just reformed a month earlier. This was the precursor to the infamous McMahon-Helmsley Era, where Stephanie McMahon would officially join the faction. It reignited interest in a big way for fans of all ages, which Angle said he had to contend with in his own home.

"The whole 'Suck It!' thing really caught on," Angle said. "It's crazy because kids were doing it, you know? My son Cody at six years old is like, 'Suck it!' and I'm like, 'Don't do that again.'"