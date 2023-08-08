WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque Is Apparently Open To Working With Elon Musk

Triple H has expressed interest in working with Elon Musk if he decides to step into the ring.

WWE's Chief Content Officer replied to Musk's original post on Twitter, where the Tesla CEO quote tweeted a GIF of Jey Uso performing a splash on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, with Musk declaring that his "fighting style" would be WWE, presumably when he faces Facebook founder MarkZuckerberg. "The Game," in response, had this to say: "Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign. [referring to the D-Generation X 'suck it' crotch chop]"

Musk or Zuckerberg have yet to respond to Triple H's offer. The two have been in a war of words since last year after Musk acquired Twitter [which he later rebranded as "X"]. Things came to a head when Zuckerberg launched a rival to Twitter called Threads, following which Musk stated that he was willing to fight the Facebook and Instagram owner in a cage match.

UFC President Dana White has offered to host the match between the two inside the cage as well, while Mexican pro wrestling promotion AAA recently also tweeted their interest in hosting the celebrity fight.

This is not the first time that Triple H has invited Musk to the WWE. Back in 2021, "The Game" challenged Musk to a match after joking that Musk had disrespected the pro wrestling business.