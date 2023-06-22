AAA Offers To Host Cage Match Between Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk At TripleMania

It should be a great time for Lucha Libre AAA right now, with TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana only several weeks away, headlined by El Hijo del Vikingo defending the AAA Mega Championship against Kenny Omega. Alas, it's been a rocky road, as the promotion has lost two key stars in recent weeks in Rush and Bandido, complicating a planned tag match, and leading to Konnan going after both Bandido and Rush on his podcast. Evidently, AAA has an answer to these issues, however ... and it's to invite Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to the event. On Twitter, the promotion posted an invitation to the social media powerbrokers, offering to host a Domo de la Muerte (Cage of Death) match at TripleMania. Neither Musk nor Zuckerberg have responded to the invitation at this time.

Hey, @elonmusk... We got an idea: Musk Vs Zuckerberg, Domo de la Muerte, #TriplemaniaXXXI pic.twitter.com/Is9ZjEhnwy — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 22, 2023

AAA's tweet, likely done in jest, is playing off an apparent real-life feud between the Facebook founder and Twitter owner, with Musk stating that he wouldn't mind having a cage match with Zuckerberg if the latter was willing. Zuckerberg would later screenshot Musk's tweet in an Instagram post, and replied telling Musk to "send me location," indicating that he accepted the challenge. Zuckerberg has mixed martial arts training, meaning a fight between the two would likely be short, though nowhere near sweet for anyone who would see it.

With a Musk-Zuckerberg match unlikely to co-headline TripleMania, AAA will just have to put their efforts behind Omega vs. Vikingo, a rematch of an acclaimed "AEW Dynamite" bout earlier this year. The card will also feature more AEW talent on the show, including Penta El Zero Miedo battling QT Marshall in an Ambulance Match.