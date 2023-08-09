AEW's AR Fox Reflects On Tyler Breeze Getting A WWE Job Over Him

Though he's now signed to All Elite Wrestling, it took 35-year-old AR Fox quite a while to find traction within the professional wrestling industry. Appearing on "Talk Is Jericho," Fox laid out his frustrations with failing to be noticed early in his career.

"I did a tryout for FCW when I was super new," Fox said. "I think that was the one they hired Tyler Breeze. And I'm still not sure if it's a work or not — the tryout." The former Lucha Underground star believes it's possible the company already knew who they were going to hire heading into the tryout, but brought everyone down anyway. Fox confirmed that he was disappointed back then that he never got a shot with the major company.

"I really thought I was up there, you know?" Fox continued. "I was pretty heartbroken, you know? Kind of. ... I could be wrong, but I'm pretty sure Tony Nese was also in it, and I remember not really knowing him. I know him now. ... I [was] like, 'Dang, if I'm not gonna get it, that guy's gonna get it, man. Crap.' And then Tyler Breeze got it.'" Fox stated that at that young age, he thought he was much better than he actually was, but in reality, he had yet to understand how the wrestling business actually functioned.

"I really matured, and I understood that wrestling doesn't owe me anything," Fox stated. "I remember really understanding that ... probably like four or five years into my career."

Last year, all of Fox's hard work paid off when he was offered an AEW contract. Fox has since made a number of appearances in AEW and Ring of Honor. Last month, Fox shockingly turned heel against Darby Allin, joining up with Swerve Strickland as the latest Mogul Affiliates member.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.