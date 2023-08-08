Why Former Referee Jimmy Korderas Believes Ricochet Got No Elevation On WWE Raw

Ricochet was involved in one of the biggest matches of his career at WWE SummerSlam this past weekend as he competed against Logan Paul. However, a former WWE official wasn't impressed with how the company handled the former Intercontinental Champion in the aftermatch on "WWE Raw" last night.

Ricochet was involved in a fatal four-way match against Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Chad Gable, where the winner became the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Despite the push Ricochet has been receiving as of late, it wasn't him that got the win.

"Another superstar who needs a push who I think was ready for one, Chad Gable got the win," Korderas said during his "Reffin Rant." "Ricochet got absolutely nothing out of that match, there was no elevation for him at all."

Ricochet had the fans behind him in Detroit, but just like on "Raw" he ended up falling short as Paul cheated to get the win by using brass knuckles. However, Korderas was impressed with what he saw from Ricochet on the night, as was the WWE Universe, but that didn't lead to him getting a push to compete against GUNTHER.

"You could see that after SummerSlam this past weekend, fans really want to see Ricochet excel," he said. "Yes, he was looking great against Logan Paul, and Logan Paul did a great job as well, he got over without going over.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Reffin Rant" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.