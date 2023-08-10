AEW's Ricky Starks Explains He Was Born To Act

Ricky Starks may not be the most popular guy with AEW fans right now, something that will happen when one repeatedly whips Ricky Steamboat with his own belt, as Starks did on "AEW Collision." But even the most ardent hater of Starks will admit that the "Absolute" one is overflowing with charisma, the type of charisma that could translate to acting if he so desired. Starks has made no secret that acting is an interest for him, second only to being AEW's top star. And while speaking with Alicia Atout last week, Starks reiterated that acting is something he would like to pursue, should the right opportunity present itself.

"One thing about me is I'm always up to any challenge," Starks said. "I'm a very curious person by nature, so even if it's not something I think I could fit in, I would still try it, just because I like that. But I think, for me, comedy's a good one, action, drama. I can do drama, I can do some pretty good drama. Those are the main ones."

"The acting thing is still an idea, it's still a goal, I should say, because I want to at least experience that. I want to at least try my hand in that. And I get everyone is like 'Oh, I want to get into acting now that I'm a wrestler.' I promise you, it's not made for everybody, but for me, I believe it is. I do believe that I'm made for acting."

