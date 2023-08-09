Jake The Snake Roberts Lays Out What He'd Do As AEW's Main Booker

Jake Roberts recently revealed that he would be interested in booking AEW television, even for 15 minutes per week. He has now elaborated on that, explaining on "The Snake Pit" that Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson would be two people he'd push if the opportunity presented itself.

Of course, Omega and Danielson have been pushed heavily anyway, but Roberts could offer something different with them. Plus, they're not the only wrestlers that he's interested in working with.

"As far as storylines and things go, Lance Archer would be involved, he would definitely be pushed," Roberts said. "It's a huge question to answer, it would be one that takes time. Yeah, I can give you storylines, but let's sit down and look at this."

Tony Khan has tapped into members of his roster already when it comes to the creative side of the business, with the likes of Danielson and Dax Harwood having been involved as of late. Considering all of the experience Roberts has, and the fact he has been mainly kept behind the scenes this year, this could be an effective way of utilizing him to benefit the company's product as a whole.

The WWE Hall Of Famer has opened up about some of his ideas in the past, too. Roberts' 15 minutes of booking would feature a lot less high flying, but whether that happens now remains to be seen.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Snake Pit" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.