Dark Side Of The Ring Co-Creator Celebrates 40th Episode

The fourth season of "Dark Side of the Ring" concludes tonight on Vice TV with an episode focused on former WWE star Marty Jannetty. "Dark Side of the Ring" co-creator Jason Eisener took to Twitter this morning to share a brief behind-the-scenes look at filming the episode, celebrating the 40th episode of the series.

The Season 4 finale of @DarkSideOfRing airs tonight with our documentary on Marty Jannetty. It's hard to believe this is our 40th episode of Dark Side of the Ring — huge gratitude to the great crew, cast and everyone who helped make this show possible! pic.twitter.com/q8XqNbiIi8 — Jason Eisener (@jasoneisener) August 8, 2023

The footage shared by Eisener shows the cast and crew filming one of the show's many re-enactments. Featuring moody lighting and the frequent use of silhouettes, these segments have become a regular part of "Dark Side of the Ring." This scene in particular looks to show the excessive lifestyle and partying habits of Jannetty during his heyday.

Jannetty rose to prominence in the 1980s, when he was the tag team partner of Shawn Michaels, together wrestling as The Rockers. When it was decided that the team would split up, they feuded for a time, leading to the famous Barber Shop segment that saw Michaels throw Jannetty through a window. After their feud, however, Jannetty saw his former partner rise to the top of the industry while he struggled with substance abuse and a faltering in-ring career.

While tonight's episode will focus on Jannetty, previous season four installments have told the stories of Chris Candido and Tammy Lynn Sytch, Doink the Clown, the Junkyard Dog, Bam Bam Bigelow, and more. It's currently unknown if "Dark Side of the Ring" will be brought back for another season, but it's worth noting that Vice Media filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The company was acquired in June by a trio of investment companies, meaning big changes could be in store for Vice TV in the future.