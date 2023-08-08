Why Booker T Calls Big E's WWE Injury A 'Cautionary Tale'

Big E recently revealed that he had been advised never to wrestle again. The WWE Superstar broke his neck over a year ago and it has left his in-ring future up in the air, which is upsetting to Booker T. However, he also thinks other wrestlers should see Big E's unfortunate situation as a prime example of how dangerous wrestling can be.

The WWE Hall of Famer and five-time WCW Champion spent a lot of time talking about Big E during a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. And while Booker hopes Big E can come to terms with the injury and find a second career elsewhere in wrestling, he also sees what happened to the New Day member as a warning sign for other talents when they step into the ring.

"It's a life-changing moment," Booker said. "One spot in the ring there changed the whole name of the game. And the thing is, I'm sad to hear it, I must say that. I really like Big E. He's one of the guys I always thought was really, really cool."

He continued, "That's why I hate to see something like this happen. But it's a cautionary tale, at the same time, to a lot of these young guys, as far as going out there and throwing caution to the wind, sometimes when you don't need to. And I don't want to be sitting here, blaming him or anything for anything that he did...But what I am saying, for the next guy, for the next Big E, think about that and hopefully somebody can learn from it."

