AEW Releases Limited Edition CM Punk Shirt To Support The Trevor Project

Last Saturday on "AEW Collision," CM Punk came to the ring sporting a shirt with his iconic "Best in the World" design, as he often does. However, there was one major change: the shirt featured pink and light blue, the colors associated with trans pride. Now, for a limited time only, that shirt is on sale with 100% of the royalties going toward The Trevor Project (via Twitter).

The Trevor Project is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ youth. Since starting in 1998, the organization has run a free 24/7 hotline meant to prevent suicide among young people, and over the years they've added to their services. According to their website, The Trevor Project conducts research, organizes public education programs, and more.

Fans looking to buy the shirt, available on AEW's online shop, will have until August 22 at 1 p.m. ET to order. Like other designs available through AEW and their partner ProWrestlingTees, consumers can choose a wide range of shirt styles and sizes for the design, from basic cotton to a softer V-neck design and much more.

Back in June, Punk gave a heartfelt speech in support of trans youth after a "Collision" taping. Punk, along with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, spotted a fan holding a sign saying, "Support LGBTQ+ Youth," with the three wrestlers then bringing the fan into the ring. The former AEW World Champion discussed the backlash he received for sharing a post on social media advertising a Chicago-made ice cream bar with proceeds supporting young trans people, and reiterated how important it is to support young people, especially those struggling to discover where they fit in.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.