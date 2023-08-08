Rob Van Dam Details How He Stayed Hidden Before AEW Dynamite Debut

"The Whole F'n Show" is now All F'in Elite. However, Rob Van Dam was worried that someone would let the cat out of the bag before his debut on last week's "AEW Dynamite."

"I was concerned that this surprise would be blown," Van Dam said on this week's "One of A Kind" podcast, noting that surprises like this usually end up spoiled at some point. "[But] it didn't get too far out. Even the boys were surprised."

According to Van Dam, he pulled into the garage of the arena, where he was placed in a wheelchair and had a black cloth thrown over him before being wheeled to his own private room. "I'm not gonna f*** it up after they go to all that trouble," Van Dam admitted. "So I just stayed in my room." However, the WWE Hall of Famer also noted that he saw The Hardys and Brian Cage, who kept his secret quiet.

Van Dam debuted in AEW at the behest of his friend and rival, former ROH World Champion Jerry Lynn. Lately, Lynn has been in a war of words with FTW Champion "Jungle" Jack Perry, and the retired wrestler called in Van Dam to knock some sense in the young champion. Van Dam is set to face Perry this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" in a match for the FTW Championship, which will be Perry's first defense since winning the title from Hook on "AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "One of a Kind" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.