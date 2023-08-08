Why Bully Ray Says The Miz Outshone LA Knight On WWE Raw

LA Knight was victorious in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam, and he wasted no time in continuing his momentum on "WWE Raw," starting a new feud with The Miz. And in a shocking development, Bully Ray has some thoughts on this new program. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully revealed that while he likes the potential rivalry between Miz and Knight, he certainly is more in the corner of one guy than the other, even admitting that his opinions would get "the dirt sheets riled up."

"I love the idea of LA Knight and The Miz," Bully said. "It works, it fits. I thought last night was good. I also think that The Miz outshined LA Knight last night ... Listen, a lot of good from LA Knight last night, and we definitely saw the people behind LA Knight last night. But what are they behind LA Knight for? When he speaks, what are they behind? The catchphrases." Bully's main problem with Knight is that he feels Knight has the sizzle, but needs a bit more steak to his act.

"I think that LA Knight needs to continue to hone his character," Bully said. "He walks like Stone Cold, he talks like The Rock, and I have no problem with that. And other wrestlers that do should be reminded of who they borrowed from in the past, because we all borrow or blatantly rip off somebody and we just make it work for ourselves. So I have no problem with LA Knight borrowing heavily from The Rock and a little bit from Steve Austin. He's just got to find the in-between so that they're with him the whole time, and not just waiting for him to say 'LA Knight' and 'YEAH!' again."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription