WWE RAW 8/07/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

If it wasn't already obvious from SummerSlam that WWE is largely out of ideas, this week's opening segment was the most predictable piece of wrestling television you will ever see in your life. As soon as Cody Rhodes came out and started talking about feeling like he could beat anyone, it was obvious that Seth Rollins was going to interrupt him, and as soon as Seth Rollins interrupted him, it was obvious that Judgment Day was going to come out and interrupt them, and it was painfully obvious that this was all in the service of setting up a main event tag team match.

The match in question ended up being announced as Rhodes, Rollins, and Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. For context, last week's main event was Zayn and Rollins vs. Priest and Mysterio; the main event three weeks ago was Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Priest and Mysterio, and the main event four weeks ago was Zayn, Owens, and Rollins vs. Balor, Priest, and Mysterio. Oh, and the main event of the June 19 episode was Zayn, Owens, and Rhodes vs. Balor, Priest, and Mysterio, the main event of the May 15 episode was Zayn and Owens vs. Balor and Priest, and the main event of the April 17 episode was Zayn, Owens, and Matt Riddle vs. Balor, Priest, and Mysterio. In case you were wondering how many times you've seen this match recently.

Now, to give WWE some credit, they did end up changing things at the last minute, hopefully due to a storyline injury and not an actual injury (we'll get to all that momentarily). But man, WWE could not be making it any more clear that the "Raw" roster, at least, is divided between people who are important enough to main event "Raw" with The Judgment Day and people who aren't. If nothing else, you'd think they would try and find a different way to set up these tag matches. When Sami Zayn gets announced for a "Raw" main event and our response is "What, again?" you might be spamming the Teddy Long button a little too often.