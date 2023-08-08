Eric Bischoff Says WWE Star Is Better Than 98% Of Wrestlers On Most Rosters

Eric Bischoff sees money when he looks at Logan Paul.

"Logan Paul is, in my opinion, one of the most impressive sports entertainers, professional wrestlers, whatever you want to call them, to come down the pike in the past 20 years," Bischoff gushed on the latest "83 Weeks," heavily praising Paul for his match with former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday.

"He puts on a clinic for probably 90% of the roster of any company in the country," Bischoff continued. "100% of the roster in most cases ... His timing, his psychology, his execution, his feel for the audience ... Ricochet deserves 50% of the credit."

Bischoff believes that Paul has shown a preternatural feel for the wrestling business in his budding tenure as a WWE superstar, praising the way he and Ricochet paced their opening contest at Ford Field.

"Nothing was rushed, everything mattered," Bischoff explained. "They gave people the time to absorb what they were seeing."

The former WCW President also praised Paul's punches, noting that punching has become a lost art among modern professional wrestlers. Bischoff once again tipped his cap to Ricochet and Paul, before exclaiming that Paul was a better wrestler than 98% of most active competitors.

Paul made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz. Later in 2022, Paul signed with WWE as a superstar and has since challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia, albeit unsuccessfully, and also competed in both a Royal Rumble match and a Money In The Bank Ladder match — the latter being the arena where he tangled with Ricochet for the first time.