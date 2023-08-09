WWE SummerSlam Match's Alternative Ending Reportedly Never Discussed

Jey Uso was never in the running to dethrone Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Tribal Chief at WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday, as per journalist Dave Meltzer.

"I never even heard anyone discuss that as a possibility," Meltzer told Mike McGuire on "McGuire On Wrestling." "I mean, obviously, they've already got whatever it is. They've got plans going for Roman as champion for months down the line, so Jey wasn't going to win."

Meltzer compared Jey's loss to that of Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, and also to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. He said that WWE had a certain direction in mind when it came to Reigns.

"I've got to think Cody is eventually winning it, so it's just a question of keeping him hot enough," Meltzer said. "Brock did a great job with Cody."

When asked by McGuire if the match in the main event slot should've been Lesnar and Rhodes, Meltzer was adamant that the right decision was made.

"Roman was the main event by far. Could they have put it higher on the card? Yes, but you know Brock. He likes to get out of dodge. If it was a normal show, Brock would've been in the opener and gotten out, but because of Logan Paul basically insisting on being in the opener, Brock had to go to the second match," said the veteran journalist.

Although Meltzer understood the order of the card, he considered the match between Rhodes and Lesnar as the second major match of the PLE, with Reigns and Jey being first, and the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Finn Balor being third.

