Former Ref Mike Chioda Lays Out Why He's A 'Big Fan' Of WWE's Charlotte Flair

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda thinks there's no one better than "The Queen" Charlotte Flair.

"To me, she's in her prime," Chioda said on "Monday Mailbag" recently. "And she's looking good and ripped, just tremendous shape. I'm a huge fan of Charlotte Flair."

Chioda believes that the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion has one of the best presentations in wrestling, from backstage to her entrance to the ring, and thinks that the second-generation star has completely refined her look and her in-ring skills.

"She's got everything," Chioda exclaimed. "She's one-stop shopping in the professional wrestling business. Classy, too." He noted that Charlotte's husband Andrade El Idolo of AEW helps add to her presentation, the way that they travel in private jets and are at the top of their respective games.

Flair recently returned to WWE programming after time away following losing her Women's title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. "The Queen" found herself right back in contention for a title, taking part in a triple threat match at WWE SummerSlam last weekend.

She was unsuccessful in challenging WWE Women's Champion Asuka and Bianca Belair. Belair won the match but was quickly dethroned by Women's Money in the Bank winner, IYO SKY.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that Charlotte has progressed so fast in professional wrestling that she'll be done with the business within five years, possibly transitioning to Hollywood. The former WCW Champion believes the multi-time Women's Champion has the world "in the palm of her hand."