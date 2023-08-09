Dakota Kai Details Crazy Timeline For WWE SummerSlam 2023

Last Saturday at WWE SummerSlam, injured Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai made a surprise appearance to support her stablemate IYO SKY's Money in the Bank cash-in. Speaking on her Twitch stream, Kai laid out the stressful travel day that led to her SummerSlam appearance.

"So SummerSlam was on Saturday," Kai said. "I literally found out that they wanted me to be there ... [at] 1 p.m. on that day. I was still chilling. I was like, 'Oh, it's Saturday. It's my sleep-in day.' ... I wake up, [and] my phone is blowing up."

Kai stated that she started to feel anxious immediately upon seeing a number of missed phone calls and text messages. Damage CTRL leader Bayley was desperately trying to get ahold of Kai in time to get her to Detroit, Michigan for SummerSlam, but it was going to be a tight window.

"From that point on through the rest of the day, my anxiety was at a 10," Kai continued. After figuring out how long it would take her to get ready for the show, it was determined there was only one flight that could get Kai from Orlando, Florida to Detroit in time. However, once at the airport, maintenance issues with Kai's Spirit Airlines flight resulted in a delay, causing even more stress for the WWE star. Kai's flight wound up leaving well past 7:00 p.m., and she nearly didn't make it for the planned segment. Fortunately, Kai arrived at Ford Field in time to support SKY during her big moment.

Kai has been out of action since May with a torn ACL. While Kai has recently said she's still quite far from a return to the ring, the Damage CTRL star confirmed on her stream that rehab for her ACL is going well so far.