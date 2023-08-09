Stevie Richards Says WWE Alum, AEW Star Among The Best Workers In Wrestling History

ECW and WWE veteran Stevie Richards recently started up his own YouTube channel, with the former WWE Hardcore Champion offering deep analysis on the ins and outs of professional wrestling. In his latest upload, Richards poured over tape from WWE and AEW, making the case for Dustin Rhodes as an all-time great.

"I'm a personal fan of Dustin, and I'm also a professional fan," Richards said. Despite Richards dealing with a spine infection earlier this year, the former ECW star said that he would still trust Rhodes to handle him safely in a match, recalling that he never injured or even hurt anyone in the ring during their time working together.

"He is definitely one of the best workers in the entire history of professional wrestling, and I'm happy to see him still doing his thing," Richards continued. Over the course of the 15-minute video, Richards breaks down various moves Rhodes has perfected over the years, including a second-rope Hurricanrana, the Sunset Flip Powerbomb, and the Canadian Destroyer.

"The athleticism here cannot be overstated," Richards said while discussing Rhodes' Hurricanrana. "It takes a lot of ... strength, mobility, flexibility, and just courage." Richards also pointed out that it's a feat that Rhodes is able to execute the move with opponents of different sizes and heights, making his abilities even more impressive.