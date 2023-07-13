Stevie Richards Details His Spine Infection Health Scare

It's been a difficult year for Stevie Richards. In February, the pro wrestling veteran posted a photo of himself in a hospital gown and using a walker, citing numerous health issues. Fast forward to March and he was discharged from the hospital, but it wasn't until a couple of weeks after his stay that he revealed the extent of his diagnosis: an infection to his vertebrae that started eating away at his spine. He discussed the health scare with Chris Van Vliet.

"This spine infection was a dormant thing that became a mystery and hit me outta nowhere," Richards revealed. "It was something that an illness like that, that's so unpredictable, then you factor in my age at 51 ... And it moves so quickly when it gets to your spine. That's what makes it more scary."

The unknown coupled with the speed with which this infection took over is what scared Richards the most. For a man who has wrestled for nearly 30 years, this suddenly became his biggest challenge. Fortunately, the medical staff was eventually able to figure things out and get them under control. Over that time period, though, Richards' worries reverted to whether or not he could get treated and if he'd be okay after the fact.

"I'm thankful to say that in a lot of ways I feel like I'm back to 100 percent," Richards added. "But in a whole bunch of other ways, we're very early in the stages in my road to recovery."