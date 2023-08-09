Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He's 'Pissed Off' About Tribal Combat At WWE SummerSlam 2023

Days after it took place, the Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam, which saw Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother, is still getting a polarized response. And you can now add Freddie Prinze Jr. to the list of people who are baffled by some elements of the contest.

Unlike some who are down on the finish, however, the "Wing Commander" star is wondering where the "tribal" aspects of the match were, as he revealed on the latest episode of "Wresting With Freddie."

"Tribal Combat was a lie," Prinze Jr. said. "[A] farce, a complete fallacy, and I'm pissed off about it. What the hell is a Tribal Combat? I thought these guys were going to come out, Wakanda style, with like a kendo stick, I don't know if Samoans have shields, but if they do, Samoan shields, and they whip each other's ass until the kendo sticks broke, and then bash each other with a shield until that breaks. And then when there's nothing left, they just fight.

"No one's allowed to interfere, [yet] two people interfere. I didn't feel a lot of Samoan culture in the match, which was just kind of weird to me. And I'm not trying to say it in a woke way, I'm just ... it was basically a [No DQ] match."