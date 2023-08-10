WWE Raw's Bronson Reed Receives Slight Character Name Change

A "WWE Raw" star has undergone a name change, though it's not as wild as some name changes to talent in the past. According to PWInsider Elite, Bronson Reed will be known as "Big" Bronson Reed going forward, and is currently how he's being referred to internally. The outlet reported the change is similar to that of the Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' nickname change.

The former "WWE NXT" North American Champion is billed at six feet tall and 300 pounds, and was most recently seen losing to Shinsuke Nakamura on Monday's "Raw." Reed returned to the company in December 2022 after previously being released, then becoming a standout in New Japan Pro Wrestling as JONAH.

PWI Elite also reported Jimmy Uso is now listed as a heel internally, after turning on his brother in Tribal Combat. As of right now, Ronda Rousey is also still listed on WWE's internal roster. Rousey recently posted on Instagram that she "has no reason to stay" in the company after losing to real-life best friend Shayna Baszler in a MMA Rules match at SummerSlam.