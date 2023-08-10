Karl Anderson Explains What Mia Yim Brings To The OC

Although the origins of the relationship between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows in WWE date back to 2016, The O.C. didn't receive the newest member of the group, Mia Yim, until late last year. Speaking with Ryan Satin on "Out Of Character", Anderson delved into the nature of his relationship with Yim prior to their days of teaming together.

"I've always thought Mia looks great, is a good wrestler," he said. "She's done her thing, she's been around, but we never talked. It was just a quick hello and never hung out. Didn't know her well."

Anderson explained that although there was some hesitation when it came to the dynamics of adding a new member to the group, all that vanished once he and his teammates actually began working with Yim.

"She's so cool," he said. "She fits in so well. She's so easy to work with, and I think she's got such an upside."

Yim initially signed with WWE in 2018, but was released in November 2021 alongside several other talents. Following a short stint with Impact Wrestling, she made her return to the company on the November 7, 2022 edition of "WWE Raw" to help The O.C. take care of Rhea Ripley during their feud with The Judgment Day.

"She's the equalizer of the group, and I mean, I think she adds such a cool element, because everyone's seen AJ Styles," Anderson said. "They've seen The Good Brothers with AJ. They know what we have, and it just adds a whole other really cool element. She really is so cool and she's so nice."

