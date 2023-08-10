Kevin Sullivan Eyes Roman Reigns' Next Challenger In WWE's Bloodline Saga

Only one day remains until "WWE SmackDown," which means fans will finally get some answers about why Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother, Jey Uso, and where everything will be going with The Bloodline following Roman Reigns' "Hail to the Chief" ceremony. But even before we get there, Kevin Sullivan has some thoughts on how things could play out.

Despite some of the polarizing reactions to the Reigns-Jey Uso Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam, Sullivan believes, as he revealed on "Tuesday With The Taskmaster," the Bloodline saga still has gas in the tank, and that Reigns' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title should come from within the family.

"I think he has to take on a Bloodline challenger," Sullivan said. "I've always thought, if this is such a strong connection with the Bloodline, brothers, cousins, they don't fight. This has always been a rarity, I may have said that facetiously, in the last 50 years. I think they're going to do well with this. I also think...I could see this thing splitting and going another year and a half. Eventually, he's going to have to get beat...it's just the way it is.

"But, who do you replace him with? We talked about this on the first podcast; you can't beat him, because there's no one to fill his spot right now. You need him in that spot right now, and I think he'll do a magnificent job. I almost see, that if The Rock can't come back and work as an actor, we may see the biggest picture in the world come out with The Rock and Roman crossover with wrestling fans. I could see that happening pretty easily."

