Twisted Metal Series With AEW's Samoa Joe Becomes 'Most-Binged' Peacock Comedy Premiere

The new streaming series, "Twisted Metal," which stars AEW star and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, has hit a milestone — Peacock's "most-binged" comedy premiere, according to "Deadline." The television series premiered on July 27 and accumulated 400 million minutes of viewership during that weekend.

In the series — which is based on the popular PlayStation video games that began in the mid-'90s — Joe stars as Sweet Tooth, though the voice of the creepy clown character is performed by actor and comedian Will Arnett. Marvel star Anthony Mackie is the show's main character, while Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell are also in the post-apocalyptic television series.

Filming for "Twisted Metal" wrapped up in August 2022, and a month later, Joe returned to AEW on September 4, 2022, at AEW All Out. The former TNT Champion was last in the ring, this past Saturday on the August 5 edition of "AEW Collision," where he defeated Serpentico in less than 20 seconds. After a quick match, Joe called out CM Punk for a rematch with him at the upcoming All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Joe took his first loss to Punk ever in their 20+ pro wrestling careers on the July 8 episode of "Collision" and he wasn't happy with how Punk won the match with a rollup. Punk, on the other hand, is currently in a feud with Ricky Starks, who after losing on last week's episode to Punk, attacked WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, who was the guest enforcer.