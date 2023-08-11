Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Discuss AEW Dynamite's Jericho Appreciation Society Fallout

The Jericho Appreciation Society officially disbanded on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" when Matt Menard, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Anna Jay, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo all detailed their exact reasons for leaving the Chris Jericho-led stable.

On the latest "Busted Open," Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer chimed in with their thoughts on the dissolution of JAS. In his assessment, Dreamer hoped that the break-up angle was "a swerve" so JAS could reunite and go into war against Don Callis and his Family.

"I enjoyed the segment," Dreamer said. "I have enjoyed everything that Jericho Appreciation Society has brought to the table — that's also because I know Chris is a stickler for detail, and if you think about it, he gave AEW validity when he walked up to that podium. The guy has continued to crush it each and every week, and he has gotten over not one but two groups. He'll get anything over. He got his cruise over. That's Chris Jericho."

Meanwhile, Ray echoed Dreamer's thoughts about the JAS break-up angle possibly being a swerve, suggesting that the rest of JAS still needed Jericho to remain relevant on AEW TV.

"Whenever Jericho is not with the JAS, they are lost puppies," Ray said. "They don't know where they are. They are all younger, but they need Jericho there to help them, to continue to guide them. The only one I think could truly survive on his own is Sammy because we've seen him get over without Chris around."