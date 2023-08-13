Roman Reigns And The Usos Will Reportedly Not Be On Next Friday's WWE SmackDown

"The Tribal Chief" and his cousins will reportedly not be appearing on next week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" following an emotionally-charged segment on Friday's show that saw Jey Uso leave not only The Bloodline, but also WWE behind. According to PWInsider in the outlet's post-"SmackDown" notes, Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and the Usos will not be appearing on next week's episode, which will be taped in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The champion was never scheduled to appear. There is also no word on if there was a segment pre-taped following Friday's episode of "SmackDown" to further the story next week.

Friday night, The Bloodline storyline was followed up on from SummerSlam, where Jimmy Uso interfered in the Tribal Combat match between his twin brother and Reigns, costing his brother the match. Jimmy said he was protecting his brother from becoming corrupt like Reigns has as "The Tribal Chief," something Jimmy felt would happen had Jey won the match and the championship.

After a confrontation involving multiple superkicks, a Samoan Spike attempt, and a Superman punch, Jey announced he was not only leaving The Bloodline behind, but SmackDown, and WWE as a whole. There is currently no word on The Bloodline storyline or Reigns' status for Payback, leading into the premium live event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 2.