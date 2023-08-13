Arn Anderson Has Seen Cody Rhodes' WWE Documentary, Says Tony Khan Is Happy For Him

It's been two weeks since Peacock released Cody Rhodes' highly-anticipated documentary. The two-hour film, entitled "American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes" takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey of Rhodes' wrestling career from his early days in Ohio Valley Wrestling, to his surprise return to WWE in 2022, and the important events in between, including the launch of All Elite Wrestling. Despite Rhodes' eventual return to WWE, many of Rhodes' former AEW colleagues have shown great support for his success, along with the premiere of his documentary.

"We're all happy [for Cody]," WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson said on a recent episode of the "ARN" podcast. "I think right up to [AEW President] Tony Khan is happy for Cody's success. He had some very, very kind words [for me in the documentary], and we're still friends today. Obviously, much respect for him, and it's good."

Shortly after AEW's start-up in 2019, Rhodes adopted Arn Anderson as his personal advisor and coach. Through their work together, Anderson offered Rhodes some valuable insight on how to keep his momentum up on-screen and backstage. Following Rhodes' departure from AEW last year, Anderson began lending his managerial services to former TNT Champion Wardlow.

Though he may now be aligned with Wardlow on-screen, Anderson says he is always willing to assist other talent behind the scenes as well. "Anybody that wants help in an unofficial capacity, I'll help them," Anderson said. "I'm available to anybody that would like to sit down. Will Hobbs, I know I mentioned him quite a bit, he's one guy that has pulled me aside [asking], 'What do you think of this? What do you think of that?' And I give him my honest opinion. I'm a big fan of his. He's going to be a big star. He's one of the guys that ask for help for sure."

