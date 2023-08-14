AEW's Jeff Jarrett Discusses His Resurgence In Pro Wrestling

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has talked about his career revival and how he feels heading into AEW's huge All In pay-per-view later this month.

The WWE Hall of Famer, during a recent interview with "Cultaholic Wrestling," said that the last year for him in pro wrestling has been surreal.

"Absolutely," said Jarrett when asked if he was surprised by his career resurgence. "At this stage of my career — and I've had some of the highest of highs and some of the lowest of lows — but you kind of look at the last year, and a little prior to that, from Game Changer Wrestling to the NWA, to WWE SummerSlam in my hometown at the stadium, and then you fast forward, here talking about Wembley 100, AEW All In, it is surreal. I do not ... I am stopping and smelling the roses. I don't take anything for granted."

Jarrett admitted that he would've been grateful if AEW had sold 40,000 tickets for the All In show at Wembley Stadium, but is elated by the huge ticket sales, which has crossed 80,000.

The veteran star has had an interesting last 12 months in the pro wrestling business. The 56-year-old, who continues to wrestle over 35 years after making his pro wrestling debut, was a special guest referee in The Usos' match against the Street Profits at last year's SummerSlam. The event was held at the Nissan Stadium in Jarrett's hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Jarrett was released once again by WWE in August 2022, following which he wrestled in WrestleCade, GCW, and was also in Ric Flair's final match, where he teamed up with Jay Lethal to face Flair and Andrade.

The Hall of Famer then signed with AEW in November last year, forming a faction that included Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. At the time of writing, he hasn't been added to the All In card, but a wrestler with the star power of Jarrett could very well be on the card for such a historic show.