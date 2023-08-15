AEW's Jeff Jarrett On The Key Ingredient Behind Successful Factions

Jeff Jarrett knows a thing or two about being part of a successful faction in pro wrestling and has explained what makes a good stable.

The Hall of Famer, who has been a part of a number of stables in his long career, recently revealed the most important aspect of any great faction in pro wrestling.

"Chemistry, without question," Jarrett replied immediately in his interview with "Cultaholic Wrestling" when asked about what makes a good pro wrestling faction. "I don't think my current group right now you'd call us a faction, but it's really a unique group. The fact that we haven't been named yet on camera, I think kind of adds to the mystique. But Satnam, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Karen Jarrett, myself, you put it on paper and you're like, 'Ah, I'm not sure that's gonna click,' but when you kind of see it in action, it clicks. To me, it's all out of real chemistry."

From nWo, New Blood, and Magnificent Seven in WCW, to Immortal and Frontline in TNA, Jarrett has been involved in a number of factions in his three-decade-plus career. His most recent group in the pro wrestling business was formed last year, when he joined forces with former TNA stars, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, after signing with AEW. Satnam Singh was later added to the group, while Jarrett's wife, Karen Jarrett, joined the group earlier this year when she came to the aid of her husband and attacked FTR.

The villainous group has gone up against the likes of The Acclaimed and FTR, and recently faced The Elite in a six-man tag team match on the 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite."