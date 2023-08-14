Kevin Nash On The Miz And LA Knight's WWE Raw Segment, What He Would've Changed

Former WWE and WCW star Kevin Nash made headlines in recent weeks with his comments on LA Knight, and Nash later stood by his statements while clarifying that he simply didn't know who Knight was. On the latest episode of Nash's podcast, "Kliq This," the two-time WWE Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on last week's promo segment between Knight and The Miz on "WWE Raw."

"So, if I'm LA Knight and I go over in the Slim Jim Battle Royale, I finally think, 'Okay, they're realizing that I'm over, and I'm gonna start to get a push,'" Nash said. "And then [he goes] out on 'Raw' and they basically give Miz everything that we said on this show, ... basically saying that [he's] just a rip-off of the Attitude Era."

Nash said that, if anything, the segment proved that The Miz was talented on the microphone, while Knight flubbed some of his lines. Additionally, for Nash, the fact that Mike Mizanin is a millionaire with "a hot wife" and a big home proves which performer has had more success in the wrestling industry.