Why Kurt Angle Thinks Finn Balor Should Consider Leaving WWE If Things Don't Change

On the whole, the only way things could be better for Finn Balor right now is if there wasn't so much friction between him and fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest, caused by Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase. Besides that, Balor is on quite a run, with Judgment Day's popularity seemingly growing by the week, in addition to Balor challenging Seth Rollins not once, but twice, for the WWE World Heavyweight Title, first at Money in the Bank and again at SummerSlam.

Unfortunately for Balor, he came up short in both title matches, and that has WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle wondering about the Judgment Day member's future in the promotion. On the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," the Olympic Gold Medalist expressed his desire to see WWE's creative team really get behind Balor and offered a suggestion to the 42-year-old if they don't.

"It would've been nice if they had given him this World Title," Angle said. "I think he's really over, he's incredibly athletic, he has a lot of charisma. This kid...if WWE doesn't end up doing something with him that's dramatic, I wouldn't blame him if he went off and went somewhere else. I don't want to see him do that, because I love the WWE and I think he's a good fit for them, but they need to start putting this kid over. He deserves it."

There has been nothing to suggest that Balor could be on his way out of WWE any time soon. The long-time WWE star is no stranger to wrestling outside the promotion, however, having gained recognition as Prince Devitt, a founding member of New Japan's Bullet Club faction, prior to joining Vince McMahon's promotion in late 2014.

