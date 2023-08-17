Eric Bischoff On AEW's All In Success, Surprises He'd Like To See

AEW All In promises to be one of the biggest pro wrestling events in history, with over 80,000 tickets sold for the pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium on August 27th. Despite matches only starting to be announced in the past fortnight, AEW has managed to create a buzz in England and across the globe for the show, which will be main evented by a world title match between MJF and Adam Cole. As well as the hottest angle in the company coming to a head, the likes of CM Punk and Kenny Omega are expected to compete at All In, with a raucous crowd expected in London.

On a recent edition of "83 Weeks", WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff paid credit to the US-based promotion for the success and praised one key factor in the ticket sales. "I was hoping that AEW would sell out or maximise their sales without having to depend on any one piece of talent and the brand AEW is the star of the show," he said.

"I think it really is fascinating to me on the business side of things that AEW could sell that many tickets without announcing a match -– I think it's great by the way, I think it's great for the AEW brand and I think it's going to resonate in a very positive way long after the event is over and when everybody is back in the US and they are producing their weekly television shows. It's not CM Punk, it's not MJF, it's not Chris Jericho, it's not Sting, it's not any one talent –- it's the brand."