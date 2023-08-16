Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Motivation Behind AEW Collision Moves Regarding CM Punk

CM Punk has been an integral part of "AEW Collision" since the show premiered on June 17. However, the Chicago-born wrestler has been in the headlines recently for taking more shots at "Hangman" Adam Page and allegedly having certain AEW personnel removed from the arena at the latest "Collision" taping. Longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer discussed AEW's motivation behind the recent "Collision" activity involving Punk.

"They [AEW] are doing everything they can to keep him happy," Meltzer said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show. "Because when you are a draw in this business — and they feel he is indispensable or close to indispensable, because they allow him to do this because they are trying to launch this show ["Collision"] on Saturday.

"And the feeling is, obviously, that having him is more important than having a situation where the Head of Talent Relations can go to a show. [AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels was reportedly told to leave the latest "Collision" taping at Punk's request.]

"They feel that it's more important to keep CM Punk happy because of the attempt to launch on Saturday."