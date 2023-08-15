Dave Meltzer Says WWE Hall Of Famer Could Appear At AEW All In

During a recent interview with "McGuire on Wrestling," the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer addressed the idea of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg showing up at AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium.

"That's something different," Meltzer said. "I think Goldberg being there would be cool. Goldberg-Wardlow is weird because it's kind of like — if I was going to use Goldberg, I would showcase him. Wardlow beating him sounds great, but I don't know if that's what people want to see Goldberg do."

Meltzer added, "Goldberg squashing someone for two minutes, I mean, that'd be cool. But Wardlow's not that guy. Maybe Christian Cage would probably be a good name for that spot, but he's going to be involved with the Chicago show. So, you've got two weeks. It's not out of the realm of possibility of Bill Goldberg wrestling [at All In], but I haven't heard that that's happening, I'll just say that."

Goldberg reportedly became a free agent this past March when his WWE contract expired. His last WWE match occurred over a year before that point in February 2022 when he challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Since then, AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that he's had conversations with Goldberg and has a good relationship with him.

On that same token, Wardlow has stated in the past that he would like to face Goldberg one-on-one. While it could be an intriguing first-time match-up, one pundit in Eric Bischoff believes that AEW All In doesn't need someone like Goldberg on the card for the event to be successful. AEW sold over 70,000 tickets for the event without announcing a single match.

