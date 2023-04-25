Wardlow Wants AEW Match Against Goldberg, Says After That He Could Die Peacefully

On the April 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Wardlow became TNT Champion for a third time, this time with some assistance from his new manager, Arn Anderson. Now, the three-time champion has his sights set on one legend: Goldberg.

Speaking to "WhatCulture Wrestling," Wardlow explained just how much a match with the 56-year-old would mean to him and said he and the Hall of Famer spoke briefly at a wrestling convention.

"Well I actually pointed at him [Goldberg] and I said, 'Bet your a*s I'm not next,'" he said. "So, yeah, you guys just missed it. Goldberg did walk through just a minute ago, and we exchanged words."

In the wake of Goldberg's reported free agency, Tony Khan labeled it as "something to follow" going forward. Wardlow said that during his brief interaction with Goldberg, they both agreed that they would be interested in facing each other. "We both mutually agreed that if the opportunity comes, we would love to see who really is next," said the TNT Champion.

From a draw perspective, AEW signing Goldberg makes sense. But for Wardlow, specifically — who was initially built much like Goldberg was in WCW — it'd be a dream come true. "It does not get bigger than Wardlow versus Goldberg," he declared, after putting him in the same breath as Batista and Brock Lesnar.

Goldberg recently claimed that WWE owes him a retirement match. But if the match were to be against him, that'd be as satisfying as it gets for Wardlow. "If it comes down to Wardlow is the man to retire Goldberg, I can die peacefully ... I couldn't ask for more."

