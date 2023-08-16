Details On Rumor That CM Punk May Have Wanted To Be In AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts

CM Punk's name has been a hot topic lately, with reports claiming he has stopped certain talent from getting the chance to work on "AEW Collision." However, according to the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Punk himself was denied the chance to be involved in a recent encounter. According to WOR, Punk wanted to potentially be involved in the latest Blood & Guts match, which saw The Golden Elite face members of The Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and PAC. However, other people that were involved in the bout seemed to have no idea that Punk wanted to be part of it.

Management could potentially have opted to keep Punk's desire to themselves, but ultimately he wasn't brought into the mix, even though it could have made storyline sense due to his high-profile history with The Elite. WOR further says that Punk was interested in being part of the G1 Climax as well, but that's something that was never seen as likely to take place.

Fans have wanted to see Punk interact inside the ring against The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Adam Page due to the infamously chaotic situation that unfolded backstage after All Out 2022. Punk seemingly felt Blood & Guts could've been that time, as there were holes to be filled due to Bryan Danielson getting hurt, but management went in a different direction as the company is currently trying to keep Punk and The Elite separate.