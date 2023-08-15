Rob Van Dam Dismisses Reports Of Him Having Heat With Top AEW Stars

ECW veteran and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam made his AEW debut last week, taking on FTW Champion Jack Perry on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." Though RVD came up short, the 52-year-old put in an impressive showing. Speaking about the debut on his podcast, "1 Of A Kind," Van Dam cleared the air regarding rumors of conflict with a prominent duo backstage.

"Someone said, 'What about his heat with the Bucks?'" Van Dam said. "What heat with the Bucks? ... I said something about ... when they walked by me, I guess in WWE — how they didn't introduce themselves. Which, to old school rules, ... it's one of the biblical commandments of the dressing room, especially when you're new or you don't know everybody. You're supposed to introduce yourself a certain way, ... just like the f***ing mafia."

Van Dam also recalls saying that Matt and Nick Jackson looked like high schoolers at the time, which RVD acknowledged could have been taken as an insult. According to Van Dam, the Young Bucks did the same thing to Booker T and Goldust on a later night, failing to introduce themselves and shake hands, and both of the veterans later made public comments just as Van Dam did. Van Dam later saw the Young Bucks doing a move of his and Booker T's in Japan, with the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledging that he found the joke quite funny, and there seems to be no heat between the performers these days.

Though Van Dam isn't involved, it's safe to say that there is currently disharmony backstage in AEW. Over the weekend, a post-"Collision" promo from CM Punk, calling out "Hangman" Adam Page, got the ball rolling, and a tidal wave of new drama has been unleashed in the days that have followed.

