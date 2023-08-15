Booker T Recalls John Cena Freestyle Rap: 'He Was The Blackest Dude In The Room'

John Cena has become so renowned for his tenure as the number one star in WWE, followed by his current run as a movie star, that it's easy to forget that his rise all began as the "Doctor of Thuganomics." The gimmick, which saw Cena take on the role of a freestyle rapper, catapulted him to superstardom, and his rapping skills were so impressive that he got to record one rap album.

But just how great were/are Cena's rap skills? According to Booker T, they're quite great, as the Hall of Famer recalled Cena breaking out his battle rap stylings for a promo segment with The Rock, on the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

"Cena roasted The Rock when it came, you know, to the battle," Booker said. "Cena was just that good, he was just that good. He didn't have to write it. He was a lyricist, he was unbelievable, seriously."

As good as Cena was rapping against The Rock, however, Booker claims to have seen an even better musical performance from Cena. Said performance occurred a few years earlier when Cena made an appearance on BET's music video show, "106 & Park."

"I saw him on BET, I was on BET with him..." Booker said. "And this son of a gun did a freestyle. Literally, in front of everybody. And I was like...he was the blackest dude in the room. I'm serious. By the end of the day, I was like, 'Wow.' So impressive."

