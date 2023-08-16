D'Angelo Family Retain Tag Team Titles On WWE NXT With Help From The Creed Brothers

The Family was able to sneak out a victory over The Dyad on Tuesday but they weren't able to overcome the cult and tag team on their own.

On this week's "WWE NXT," Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile distracted The Schism while two masked men who revealed themselves to be Brutus and Julius Creed helped level two Schism henchmen, giving Tony D'Angelo the opportunity to get the pinfall on Rip Fowler to retain the titles. The interference complicates the already tangled tag team division in "NXT," as The Dyad can call The Family's win into question, while The Creed Brothers can lord their aid over the tag team champions. The Dyad and The Creed Brothers have been at odds for some time now, with The D'Angelo Family seemingly caught in the middle last week on "NXT."

The Family have been champions since the Great American Bash on July 30, defeating Gallus in Cedar Park, TX to begin their first reign as tag team champions. The reign also marks the first titles that both D'Angelo and his tag team partner Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo's first titles during their WWE careers.