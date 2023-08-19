Booker T Says This WWE Veteran Gave The Hardest Chops

One doesn't get to be a two-time WWE Hall of Famer like Booker T without taking some licks along the way. And the former five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion certainly received his fair share throughout his career at a number of different stops. Yet with countless opponents to choose from, Booker still remembers who hit the hardest. On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, he revealed his pick.

"Haku — without a question," Booker stated. "I tell you, that dude ... I always described it as the sand palm, where he would hit you in your chest but you'd feel it in your back. And then you would get a handprint that would come up later on your back from getting hit in your chest. That's how hard Haku would hit."

"I would remember being in tag matches with him and Barbarian," he continued, "and I would always try my best to be in the ring with Barbarian throughout the whole match. I swear. Even though Meng was the nicest guy in the world, he hit you with that chop and it feel like a brick. That's how hard his hand was."

Not counting three-way tag matches or house show bouts, Harlem Heat would face Haku aka Meng and Barbarian, known as The Faces of Fear, eight times between 1996 and 1997 in WCW. And as hard as Haku may have chopped, Booker would overcome him more times than not, with Harlem Heat holding a 4-2-2 record over their foes.

