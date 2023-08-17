Dave Meltzer Assesses The Future Of AEW Roster At Odds With CM Punk

The latest Ring of Honor tapings were filmed after the August 16 edition of "AEW Dynamite," marking a change from their usual Saturday night slot. On the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer speculated that the change of day was probably due to there being no Saturday taping next week. However, these tapings were particularly interesting as they involved wrestlers who have alleged backstage issues with CM Punk — performers who might be removed from the ROH brand moving forward.

As documented by Meltzer, the ROH tapings saw Ryan Nemeth, Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, and Brandon Cutler all make an appearance. That said, Meltzer doesn't envision these performers attending future ROH tapings unless they're recorded on Wednesdays or another day of the week that isn't Saturday. The ROH tapings are usually filmed before and after "AEW Collision," which is Punk's main show. That said, Nemeth, Daniels, Cabana, and Cutler reportedly can't work Saturdays as the "Second City Saint" doesn't want them around when he's there.

Cabana had previously been working as an agent for ROH, but he was reportedly moved to Wednesdays following Punk's return to AEW in June. Punk made his real-life negative feelings about Cabana known at the infamous "Brawl Out" media scrum when he discussed their past legal battles, so it's safe to say that they probably won't make amends anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Nemeth and Daniels have reportedly been banned from Saturday night tapings due to their reported backstage tensions with Punk. Cutler, of course, is a well-known friend of The Elite, whose own behind-the-scenes turmoils with Punk are well-documented at this point.