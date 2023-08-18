Longtime AEW Dark Jobber Reportedly Played Leatherface In Texas Chainsaw Massacre Match

It appears that the identity of who portrayed the iconic horror character, Leatherface, on this past Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," has reportedly been revealed. According to the latest report from "Fightful Select," the man behind the mask was indie wrestler and AEW jobber Dean Alexander, and not former AEW star Joey Janela, who joked that he had returned to AEW as Leatherface.

The match where Alexander was dressed as Leatherface was during the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy. The match was to promote the upcoming "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" videogame.

The bloody match ended with Jarrett getting the pinfall before Jay Lethal hit Hardy with a hammer and Satnam Singh chokeslammed him. Jarrett's wife Karen was also there to try and aid her husband, though, in the end, she was the one who was terrorized by Leatherface. Hardy had help during the match too, in the way of "All Ego" Ethan Page, Brother Zay, and his brother, Matt Hardy.

Alexander has been wrestling in AEW since 2021, and all of his matches were on AEW's former YouTube shows, "Dark" and "Elevation." One of Alexander's first matches for the promotion was on the March 9, 2021, episode of "Dark," where he, Aaron Solow, and Brick Aldridge were defeated by Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and Ryan Nemeth.

His last AEW match was on the February 28 episode of "Dark," where he lost to Avalon. Alexander was trained at the Nightmare Factory, the pro-wrestling school that is owned by WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and the current AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall.