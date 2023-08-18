Tommy Dreamer Lays Out Plan For How AEW Should Retire The FTW Championship
Following his successful title defense over Rob Van Dam recently on "AEW Dynamite," Jack Perry vowed to retire the FTW Championship this Wednesday. While his plans were non-specific, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer took it upon himself to lay out his own vision for how AEW should write off the FTW Championship — a title that originated in ECW — during a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."
According to Dreamer, the previous champion, HOOK, should return to action, calling for a rematch against Perry, whom he lost the title to last month. In an effort to bring the FTW Championship back to its roots, Dreamer also called for the return of the man who first introduced the title back in 1998 — Taz, who is also HOOK's father.
"I don't think AEW needs to have another title," Dreamer said. "I like that title being special for what it was when Taz had his group. I think it's really, really cool for HOOK to have held it. If I'm going to do it where if I'm HOOK who doesn't talk a lot, but I also have my father as my very, very good talker, I have the match for the FTW Title. I put HOOK over and son goes to his father, and [says] like 'Here, Dad, I brought the title home.'"
Bringing The Title Home
"Then your father is like, 'You know what? I put a lot of pressures on you to be the best, and I still want you to be the best, but this title puts you in a situation that I never want to see in you again. I saw you get hurt, and I don't want you to get hurt defending my legacy. I'm proud of my legacy. I'm proud of you,'" Dreamer continued. "The guy who created this title, [says] 'I'm retiring this title. Thank you all for supporting me and thank you all for supporting my son.'"
As Taz sets up for this hypothetical retirement speech, Dreamer suggests that an AEW heel — whether it be Perry or someone else — interrupts it and challenges HOOK to one more FTW Championship match. HOOK would then accept, retain his title, and then hand it over to the original FTW Champion.
"HOOK goes over, you're in, you're out, you're done,' Dreamer said. "The FTW Title is with the owner, the guy who created it, and it served its purpose in professional wrestling."
