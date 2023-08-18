Tommy Dreamer Lays Out Plan For How AEW Should Retire The FTW Championship

Following his successful title defense over Rob Van Dam recently on "AEW Dynamite," Jack Perry vowed to retire the FTW Championship this Wednesday. While his plans were non-specific, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer took it upon himself to lay out his own vision for how AEW should write off the FTW Championship — a title that originated in ECW — during a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

According to Dreamer, the previous champion, HOOK, should return to action, calling for a rematch against Perry, whom he lost the title to last month. In an effort to bring the FTW Championship back to its roots, Dreamer also called for the return of the man who first introduced the title back in 1998 — Taz, who is also HOOK's father.

"I don't think AEW needs to have another title," Dreamer said. "I like that title being special for what it was when Taz had his group. I think it's really, really cool for HOOK to have held it. If I'm going to do it where if I'm HOOK who doesn't talk a lot, but I also have my father as my very, very good talker, I have the match for the FTW Title. I put HOOK over and son goes to his father, and [says] like 'Here, Dad, I brought the title home.'"