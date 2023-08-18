Rocky Romero Thinks NJPW's Will Ospreay Will Go Down As A Top Five All-Time Wrestler

As of this writing, Ospreay stands as the current IWGP United States (or rather, the IWGP UK) Heavyweight Champion. According to Romero, though, Ospreay has the potential to soar even higher and possibly become the "ace" of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"I think that, obviously if Will continues on to work with New Japan for the next few years, I think that that's where Will needs to go," Romero said. "He needs to do what Kenny [Omega] did, but then achieve more than what Kenny did, because Kenny's run was somewhat short. When he finally got the IWGP World Championship, it wasn't the longest run, and they still had [Kazuchika] Okada as the main guy.

"It was like Okada first, Kenny kind of second, so I feel like Will could be exactly what New Japan needs to be 'the guy' internationally. Japan, USA, Europe, whatever — he could be the face of the company worldwide, which I think would make, obviously, the appeal so different than just Okada being the face or just [Tetsuya] Naito being the face."

Next weekend, Ospreay will take a momentary step back from NJPW as he faces former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at AEW All In, which emanates from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.