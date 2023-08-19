Cash Wheeler Arrest Reportedly Came As Surprise To Many AEW Stars And Top Management

Several All Elite Wrestling talent, as well as "top" parts of management, were reportedly surprised by the news of Cash Wheeler's arrest after allegedly pointing a gun at a person in Florida traffic on Interstate 4 in Orlando. Haus of Wrestling's Nick Hausman reported Friday evening that he had been inquiring throughout the day whether those in AEW were aware of the charge before the report of the incident broke. Hausman was not able to find anyone who knew of anything prior, including "notable" roster members and managemen — Hausman even said that in some cases, he was the one who broke the news to them. Hausman was not able to confirm whether Tony Khan, Dax Harwood, or CM Punk were aware of the incident prior to Wheeler's Friday arraignment, but he did say the outlet was "given the impression by someone close to the situation that Khan did not know."

In a statement issued to multiple outlets, including Wrestling Inc., AEW said they're aware of and monitoring the situation and that Wheeler has been cooperating with the authorities. Wheeler has pled not guilty to the charge. At the arraignment Friday morning, Wheeler's attorney said he turned himself in to the Orlando Police Department. Bail was set at $2,500, with provisions of his potential release to include no contact with the alleged victim and no possession of firearms.

Hausman reports he was given the impression that the Young Bucks versus FTR rubber match would still be going ahead at All In on August 27, given that Wheeler was not asked to surrender his passport. AEW World Champion MJF came to Wheeler's defense and said the match would still be happening.